Music

Taste of Country

George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings, but written by Shaver. In fact, Rolling Stone called it one of the late outlaw country singer's 10 best in 2020. This new version is more fully produced than the version Billy Joe Shaver would eventually cut, with Strait's sturdy country voice commanding the patient arrangement.
Taste of Country

‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Taste of Country

‘Monarch’ Ep. 3 Continues to Rewrite Country Music History [Spoilers Alert]

Episode 3 of Monarch proved that there's no drama too big to slide off the Roman family's collective back. The show also offered its most music-centric hour yet. Last week, viewers were treated to a cover of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," which in the Monarch universe is a Dottie Roman Cantrell (played by Susan Sarandon) hit, not a Twain staple. The real-life singer even makes a cameo appearance to tap this point home (the "B" word is used, it's sassy) before she sings a fictional song called "Dixie Kitten" to tribute the country family matriarch.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

