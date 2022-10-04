Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Shelton Should Really Update Gwen Stefani’s Name in His Phone
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for more than a year now, but Shelton still refers to her as his girlfriend — at least in his phone. The country singer confessed to Today that he still hasn't updated her name in his contacts. ""She's still in my...
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Pay Tribute to Lost Loved Ones in New Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]
It was several years ago now when Rutha Mae “Gaggie” Golden was interviewed for a documentary that filmmakers were making about the life of her famous son and treasured member of the Oak Ridge Boys, William Lee Golden. In that documentary, she was asked about the ideals that she hoped to instill in her children.
Kenny Chesney Brings Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Hometown’ to L.A. For a Surprise Onstage Duet [Watch]
Fans at Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles, Calif. Heartfirst Tour stop on Thursday night (Oct. 6) got a big surprise when Kenny Chesney popped up onstage for a live rendition of the two singers' No. 1 hit duet, "Half of My Hometown." They weren't the only ones: While artists typically know...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings, but written by Shaver. In fact, Rolling Stone called it one of the late outlaw country singer's 10 best in 2020. This new version is more fully produced than the version Billy Joe Shaver would eventually cut, with Strait's sturdy country voice commanding the patient arrangement.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels...
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet [Listen]
Zac Brown Band have enlisted Jimmy Buffett for a duet version of their spirited No. 1 single, “Same Boat.”. In this remake. the 75-year-old “Margaritaville” hitmaker goes solo on the second verse as he delivers its universally relatable lyrics in true laidback Jimmy Buffett fashion. “We all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kid Rock Mourns Good Friend Loretta Lynn, Whom He Once Fake Married
While the world is mourning the loss of a country legend, Kid Rock is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Rock is one of many to express their grief on social media. "RIP Miss Loretta," he...
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remember When Rapper Coolio Tapped Kenny Rogers for a Duet? [Watch]
Rapper and producer Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker was an icon in the '90s, but as the decade flipped, he asked a country legend to help him out with a song. Kenny Rogers appears in this music video for "The Hustler," a song found...
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
‘Monarch’ Ep. 3 Continues to Rewrite Country Music History [Spoilers Alert]
Episode 3 of Monarch proved that there's no drama too big to slide off the Roman family's collective back. The show also offered its most music-centric hour yet. Last week, viewers were treated to a cover of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," which in the Monarch universe is a Dottie Roman Cantrell (played by Susan Sarandon) hit, not a Twain staple. The real-life singer even makes a cameo appearance to tap this point home (the "B" word is used, it's sassy) before she sings a fictional song called "Dixie Kitten" to tribute the country family matriarch.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Taste of Country
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0