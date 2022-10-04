Steve Lacy lands at number 1: Look back on our talk with the 'Bad Habit' singer

After weeks at the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100 chart, (four to be exact), Steve Lacy 's “Bad Habit” has officially secured the No. 1 spot.

The definition of a slow burn, the track started its climb up the chart in mid-July when it debuted at #100. Making it one out of only twelve songs to ever do so.

To celebrate the momentous achievement, Lacy took to Instagram, writing, “damn i ain’t even have to change fr. we #1 babyyyyy. july 11th was my first entry at 100 and today oct 3rd my first entry at #1. wow oh wow. i feel heavy gratitude all over my body. u know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iphone boy to superstar.”

A few weeks ahead of nabbing the No.1 spot, Steve joined Audacy’s Bru to talk about the chart-rising single and his evolution as an artists.

Calling it a “natural evolution of realizing my place in music,” Lacy noted that when working on previous projects, “I was super uncertain about if I had a place y’know, or if I’m doing things right.”

But by looking at his work and industry relationships he’s build and maintained, Lacy’s self-assurance has overcome any self-doubt. And his single “Bad Habit” rising up the charts also surely hasn’t hurt. When talking about the track, Steve’s main hope for what people take away from the song is to simply “go for it.”

“That’s the biggest thing,” but wasn’t the only. Lacy also noted, “I think there’s like a pseudo meaning of like… actually confidence. And ‘I wish I knew you wanted me’ is kind of like a play on fandom almost," he continued. “It’s just another way of looking at it… like not believing in yourself… and like I wish I knew you guys were rooting for me, I didn’t know.”

For more check out Steve’s entire interview below.

