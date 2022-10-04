The next time you're at the mall, supermarket, sporting event or park, take a look around. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 10 (or about 11.3%) of the individuals you see have received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. And a staggering 1 in almost 4 U.S. adults (38.0%) meet the criteria for prediabetes, the CDC adds.

