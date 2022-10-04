ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

President Joe Biden to return to Oregon next week

President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy