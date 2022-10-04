Read full article on original website
State convictions for marijuana offenses will still plague millions despite President Biden’s federal pardon
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
Oregon’s largest Mandarin preschool: Chinese immigrants preserve culture through early education
In her preschool class at Goodtime Chinese School, Caroline Wang and her classmates perform the children’s sing-along with accompanying motions, “头 肩膀 膝盖 脚, 膝盖 脚.” Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes. The 4-year-old’s bedazzled sneakers...
President Joe Biden to return to Oregon next week
President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.
Val Hoyle and Alek Skarlatos, facing off in race for Oregon’s 4th District, both pledge they’d work across the aisle in Congress
In the race to represent Oregon’s 4th District, a Republican lauded for bravery on a French train in 2015 and a Democratic politician who served in the Legislature for years and then as a state agency head each say they’d be the best replacement for the state’s longest-serving member of Congress.
