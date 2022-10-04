ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.

According to a criminal complaint, Putnam 911 received a call from a home on the 600 block of Hodges Road in Hurricane from a man who told dispatchers that his neighbor was pounding on his door saying he had been shot. The man said his neighbor was bleeding “all over the place,” according to the complaint.

The complaint says that West Virginia State Police then received a call from a woman who told them she shot at her brother after he broke out a window of her home with a machete. She told WVSP that she shot at him with a .22 caliber pistol and did not know if she hit him or not.

Officers found 54-year-old Jeffery Scott Call at the original caller’s residence. The criminal complaint says that Call was sitting on the porch with a machete lying beside him, and his leg was soaked in blood. The complaint says that Call admitted to officers that he busted out a window at his sister’s home before she shot him.

The complaint says that Call’s sister told them that he threatened to cut her arms and legs off with the machete when she refused to let him use the phone at her home. She told officers that Call punched out the door window at her residence and came toward her with the machete raised before she shot at him with her pistol.

The criminal complaint says that officers believe that Call’s sister was acting in self defense, and Mr. Call was charged with attempted murder.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

