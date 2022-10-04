Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
Healthline
Are Scoliosis and Osteoporosis Related?
What’s the relationship between scoliosis and osteoporosis?. Scoliosis is a sideways curve of the spine. People usually receive a diagnosis in childhood or early adolescence, but the condition can develop at any age. Osteoporosis is characterized by low bone mineral density. It causes weak, porous bones, meaning that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
Can A Gua Sha Help With TMJ Symptoms?
If you're experiencing the excruciating agony that can come with TMJ pain and feel like you've exhausted most options, gua sha may be the answer for you.
verywellhealth.com
What to Know About Chiropractic Care for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis is an autoimmune condition that primarily affects the spine. Over time, the bones in the spine can fuse together, causing permanent loss of range of motion. Manipulation of the spine by a chiropractor is not recommended in treating this condition, but other chiropractic interventions can help alleviate symptoms.
What You Can Do To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
New research published in Neurology suggests there is a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia. There are several reasons for this connection, and how diabetes affects the heart is one of them. High blood pressure and heart disease are linked with stroke, and these conditions are associated with dementia. Another explanation is that hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) might damage the hippocampus in the brain, which plays an important role in memory function (via Harvard Medical School).
NIH Director's Blog
Achilles tendinopathy: aetiology and management
In the past three decades, the incidence of Achilles tendinopathy has risen as a result of greater participation in recreational and competitive sporting activities.1,2 The rate of Achilles tendon injuries in runners is about ten times that in age-matched controls. Achilles tendinopathy is also common among athletes participating in racquet sports, track and field, volleyball and soccer. However, the condition is by no means confined to athletes: in one series of 58 patients, nearly one-third did not participate in vigorous physical activity.3.
entrepreneursbreak.com
How Physical Therapy Is A Boon For Lower Back Pain Patients?
Did you know that up to 23% of the world’s adults suffer from chronic lower back pain?. Lower back pain (LBP) is a common musculoskeletal problem across the globe. It is one of the most common causes for patients to seek medical care in both primary care and as well as emergency. Having a clear understanding about what lower back pain is, its causes and how physical therapy treatment can help in controlling it, is very essential.
Healthline
Lumbar Laminectomy: What to Expect After Surgery
A lumbar laminectomy is a surgery that treats compression of the spinal cord in your lower back. The surgery involves removing all or part of your vertebra called the lamina. The lamina is the part of your vertebra that connects the body to the spiny part you can feel along your neck and back.
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Prognosis
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that can affect many areas of health and alter overall life expectancy. The younger someone is when they are diagnosed, the more significant the impact of type 2 diabetes will be on their life expectancy. However, type 2 diabetes can be treated and...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Hypoglycemia in Pregnancy?
Hypoglycemia occurs when your blood glucose levels drop too low to support normal body functions. It is usually defined as a blood glucose level less than 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). In pregnant people, it occurs most often among those with chronic diabetes mellitus. It can also result from gestational...
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
verywellfamily.com
How to Get the Most Out of Compression Socks During Pregnancy
Aching feet, swollen ankles, and even varicose veins are common discomforts many pregnant people experience. Most of the time, this swelling—often called edema—starts showing up toward the end of pregnancy and is a common complaint. In fact, research shows edema impacts about three-quarters of pregnant people, usually between...
Comments / 0