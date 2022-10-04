You probably use Bluetooth every day to listen to music on your wireless headphones or a speaker. Or use a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard with your computer. You may not feel the need to know the Bluetooth version of your PC, as your devices work fine with it. However, newer technologies like Bluetooth 5 offer several benefits—to take advantage of them, you should first know your PC's Bluetooth version. So let's explore how you can do that and how easy it is to upgrade to Bluetooth 5.

