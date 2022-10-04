ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $60 Million at International Box Office

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney, is (surprise, surprise) charming audiences at the international box office. The movie has generated $60 million overseas to date, a promising start given the current challenges facing theatrical rom-coms. Of course, it helps when the genre gets a boost from megawatt stars like Roberts and Clooney. According to Universal, which is backing the film, “Ticket to Paradise” is outpacing recent meet-cute stories like “The Lost City,” “Last Christmas” and “Crazy Rich Asians” at the same point in their respective big-screen rollouts.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Deadline’s Nikki Finke Was the Ultimate Hollywood Disruptor

Nikki Finke was terrifying. When the late Hollywood journalist called — the phone was her weapon of choice — the most powerful players in Hollywood shivered. That’s because she could write anything, and there was nobody to call if you didn’t like what she wrote. I learned this the hard way, even though we were friendly over the years: We had lunch at Hugo’s, shared a storage unit, and spent hours together in her West Hollywood apartment as I tried in vain to get her to press “send” on her brilliant CAA chapter for Premiere Magazine, which was scheduled in two...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

See Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With Master Chief From ‘Halo’ at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion headlined Saturday night at San Diego’s TwitchCon and, keeping with the theme of the gamer-friendly livestream service’s event, twerked with Master Chief from Halo. The bizarre moment occurred during a performance of “Freak Nasty,” where the rapper was joined onstage by the video game character,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
