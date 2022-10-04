ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The 100 best taco spots in the US, according to Yelp ratings

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF86U_0iLSTTRs00

( KTLA ) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day.

Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.

While there are countless places to find a taco, analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best taco spots in the U.S. based on ratings and recommendations from its community of reviewers. This includes restaurants, taquerias, cantinas and trucks — from Alaska to Florida and all points in between. There is even an interactive map to help you find Yelp’s top 100 taco spots.

The 100 best coffee shops in the United States, according to Yelp reviewers

Topping the list are three spots in California: Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego; Taco Nazo in Bellflower; and Taqueria Mi Ranchito in Sylmar.

Below are the 25 best taco spots in America based on Yelp reviews and ratings. The full list can be found here on Yelp’s website .

  1. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, San Diego, California
  2. Taco Nazo, Bellflower, California
  3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito, Sylmar, California
  4. Granny’s Tacos, Austin, Texas
  5. Los Tacos No.1, New York, New York
  6. Tacos Sinaloa, Oakland, California
  7. El Primo Tacos, Venice, California
  8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. Shaka Tacoz, Captain Cook, Hawaii
  10. Mami Coco, Dallas, Texas
  11. De Cabeza, Chula Vista, California
  12. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos, Juneau, Alaska
  13. Jazzy’s Kitchen, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
  14. Taqueria El Asador, Pensacola, Florida
  15. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es, San Diego, California
  16. Street Tacos and Grill, Los Angeles, California
  17. Tacos Jalisco, Key Largo, Florida
  18. Tranky’s Tacos, Garland, Texas
  19. El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, New Mexico
  20. Birrieria Little Tijuana, Riverside, California
  21. Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona
  22. Edgewater Tacos, Chicago, Illinois
  23. Chicali Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada
  24. Tacos Aya Yay, Lafayette, Colorado
  25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant, El Mirage, Arizona

In the mood for a taco? Yelp is also launching its first-ever Taco Trailblazer campaign, and the company is seeking people to join them on the road. The lucky few who are chosen for the job will be tasked with traveling to the best taco restaurants in the country, earning $20,000 along the way.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Sylmar, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Oakland, CA
State
Hawaii State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Tacos#Taco Day#Food Drink#Taco Lovers#Taco Nazo#California Granny#Texas De Cabeza
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges.  Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who […]
POTUS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

The 15 metros most popular among young homeowners

In sharp contrast with the generations that have come before them, many millennials are finding that owning a home is simply out of the question. There are several reasons for this—none of which have anything to do with buying avocado toast or a daily latte—including stagnant wages and rocketing home prices, larger amounts of student […]
REAL ESTATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy