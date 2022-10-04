As much as I want to see Steve Bannon and Trump in prison the courts are so backed up with cases it not a surprise, keep in mind 94 percent of people charged with a crime plead guilty and the courts are still paced. Many because they can't afford to continue to fight. For some freaking reason, people send these clowns money!
So until then this terrorist can continue to spew lie's without any consequences
Why is it more than a year away? Why not November of 2022?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'Chrissie MasseyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Declared a State of Emergency that Includes a $1 Billion Price TagTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
“This will only piss Dearie off”: Trump got his handpicked special master — now he's objecting
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
Judge Cannon’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Ruling Just Got Benchslapped
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Letitia James Won’t Indict Trump Because She Doesn’t Have The Evidence
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
RELATED PEOPLE
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
"Art of the steal": Experts say Trump pleading the 5th in NY AG probe backfired — now he's "screwed"
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 9