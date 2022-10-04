Read full article on original website
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that’s an election-year challenge for his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect...
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week,...
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at home, including...
What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight...
