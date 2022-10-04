ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Designs call for smaller community center for Somers

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiwtL_0iLSTGDf00
Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — Preliminary designs for the proposed community/senior center call for a smaller building than town officials originally envisioned at an estimated cost of about $8 million.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Marinaccio provided an update on the project to the Board of Finance at a meeting last week, reporting that architect GWWO of West Hartford and the committee overseeing the center are down to two designs for a facility between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet.

He said designs for the facility were substantially trimmed down during the last meeting between the committee and architect. The group looked at centers in about 22 towns, taking into account population, and determined the smaller center would be comparable to what other communities have done with such facilities.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man dies in Maine rafting accident

EAST HARTFORD — Brian Breen, 57, of East Hartford died during a rafting accident in Maine last weekend, according to a Maine state government agency. A raft controlled by Magic Falls Rafting Co. was floating down the Dead River early on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The statement goes on to detail the following:
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
Somers, CT
Government
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

New Haven offering housing assistance to hundreds of residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of people in New Haven could be eligible for financial assistance through the city’s new “I’m Home” initiative. The program is set to help renters and homeowners in need of affordable housing.                 Tatania Sellers said that days after giving birth to her third child, she was struggling to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Board Of Finance
Journal Inquirer

Paving to begin Sunday on Route 83

MANCHESTER — The state Department of Transportation on Sunday will start the paving portion of the renovation of Route 83 between Center Street and Tolland Turnpike, affecting Main and Oakland streets. Work is to be conducted from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., until completion. Motorists can...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK $7.7M in federal stimulus funds

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors Tuesday approved just over $7.7 million in allocations from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Manchester received a total of just under $25 million in federal stimulus dollars from the act, with the first half coming in June 2021 and the rest in June 2022.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Journal Inquirer

Cows on the move on Interstate 84 West

VERNON — Loose cows took over a section of Interstate 84 on Friday afternoon, after the trailer housing them accidentally opened. Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno, a state police spokeswoman, confirmed that Troop C began received 911 calls just after 2 p.m. regarding cows in the traveled section of the highway in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Norman Greenstein

Tim covers leisure and arts, and he is also a theater critic. He interned for the JI in 2015, and was hired in 2016. Tim graduated from UConn, Central College of McPherson, Kansas, and American Musical & Dramatic Academy. His favorite movie is "Jaws."
MANCHESTER, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft

THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
318
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy