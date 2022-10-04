Designs call for smaller community center for Somers

Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — Preliminary designs for the proposed community/senior center call for a smaller building than town officials originally envisioned at an estimated cost of about $8 million.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Marinaccio provided an update on the project to the Board of Finance at a meeting last week, reporting that architect GWWO of West Hartford and the committee overseeing the center are down to two designs for a facility between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet.

He said designs for the facility were substantially trimmed down during the last meeting between the committee and architect. The group looked at centers in about 22 towns, taking into account population, and determined the smaller center would be comparable to what other communities have done with such facilities.