WATCH: Three-time Super Bowl champion at center of youth football game brawl

T hree-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount is in the middle of a police investigation surrounding a brawl that took place Saturday at a youth football game .

The incident occurred after a 12U football game between the GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, according to Gilbert, Arizona, police.

Blount, 35, coaches the Gators, according to a report, and the former running back was seen throwing punches at another man.

Drone video captured the incident, in which people can be seen screaming and rushing to break up numerous fights following the post-game handshake, the report noted.



The police arrived, but all the fights had ended by that time.

"As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable," Blount said in a statement regarding the incident.

"I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount rushed for 56 touchdowns in his career, won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and won his third with the Philadelphia Eagles.