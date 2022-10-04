ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

who13.com

Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny

(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson

Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
JEFFERSON, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man

A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
who13.com

Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Local store celebrates 85 years

Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
DES MOINES, IA

