who13.com
Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
who13.com
One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
KCCI.com
Iowa man airlifted to the hospital after house explosion in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — One man is in the hospital after a house explosion in southeast Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The Wapello County Sheriff's Office says that they received a call about a house that exploded at noon on Tuesday. They say the caller also stated a man was outside the house.
who13.com
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asks public to look out for deer on roadways
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Hunting and harvesting seasons are underway, which means a lot of deer are on the move and on the roads. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout when driving. On Friday morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to...
weareiowa.com
Home explosion under investigation in Wapello County
When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was near the house and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
KCJJ
Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man
A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
who13.com
Local store celebrates 85 years
Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
KCJJ
IC man accused of stealing over $100 in booze from Coralville Casey’s; arresting officer suffers broken hand in ensuing struggle
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole over $100 in booze from a Coralville convenience store, with the arresting officer suffering a broken bone while taking him into custody. Coralville Police say staff at Casey’s on the Coralville Strip observed 27-year-old Xavier Miller of Westgate Street steal four...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
