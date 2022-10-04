ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out 'Socialist Republicans' Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
The List

Why People Are Comparing Jill Biden And Melania Trump's Post-Hurricane Footwear

One of the more difficult aspects of being an American president and first lady is having to address national tragedies and provide stability during a time of stress and sadness. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recently did just that, as they traveled to Puerto Rico and Florida to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The Florida stop on October 5 featured a strange bedfellows moment as the president joined forces with Governor Ron DeSantis. Normally political foes, the two were unusually friendly as they offered praise for each other and pledged support for recovery efforts, per BBC. (The visual of DeSantis in front of the presidential seal had his supporters freaking out and raised hopes of a 2024 White House run.)
Daily Mail

Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
The List

The U.S. Attorney In Delaware Has A Huge Decision To Make About Hunter Biden

It has been four long years since the investigation into Joe Biden's son's taxes began (via CBS News). And yet, Hunter Biden has yet to be charged with any crime. The case has been fraught with drama, with senior FBI agents being accused of political bias. It was also recently reported that Liz Cheney's husband's law firm represented the embattled first son. Remember, the Wyoming native is no fan of former president Donald Trump.
POLITICO

Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy

MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
creators.com

Turns Out Biden's Empowering of OPEC Was a Really Bad Idea

If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre points out this is "the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade," which is like bragging about losing a couple of pounds after packing on 20.
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A 'very lame' lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
The List

Joe Biden's Major Announcement About Marijuana Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The United States Constitution gives presidents the ability to pardon federal crimes, and there's often a number of pardons given by a president in their last days in office, according to Pew Research. Donald Trump, for his part, had some controversial pardons of political supporters in his last days. But President Joe Biden isn't waiting for the last days of his presidency for a big time pardon. It wasn't just a pardon for one person. Biden announced he was issuing a pardon for all convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession, and he urged state governors to do the same for violations under state law. He also asked for the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule I narcotic — those include drugs that have no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Biden explained the reasoning: "while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates." With such a sweeping pardon from Biden, people are chiming in on Twitter with their thoughts.
Axios

Biden's new Saudi strategy

President Biden has tried to convince the Saudis to pump more oil with honey. Now he's trying vinegar. Why it matters: With a new warning that the White House might support legislation targeting OPEC+ in Congress, Biden crossed a symbolic threshold — and sent a clear signal to the Saudis that he’s prepared to escalate.
The List

Expert's Take On Why Hillary Clinton Didn't Win In 2016 Has Twitter Divided

It seemed like a plot line too outlandish even for a soap opera: An established political figure loses her own presidential bid to a rookie rival best known for his failed casino and his reality show. But it was real, all right – Hillary Clinton was defeated in a shocker run against Donald Trump in 2016. Naturally, there was lots of speculation about the reason for the loss. Some theorized that the former secretary of state brought too much baggage with her from previous administrations; others pointed to Donald Trump's branding as a businessman who would support the middle class rather than special interests.
Ballotpedia News

31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents

Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

