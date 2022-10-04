Read full article on original website
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
Why People Are Comparing Jill Biden And Melania Trump's Post-Hurricane Footwear
One of the more difficult aspects of being an American president and first lady is having to address national tragedies and provide stability during a time of stress and sadness. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recently did just that, as they traveled to Puerto Rico and Florida to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The Florida stop on October 5 featured a strange bedfellows moment as the president joined forces with Governor Ron DeSantis. Normally political foes, the two were unusually friendly as they offered praise for each other and pledged support for recovery efforts, per BBC. (The visual of DeSantis in front of the presidential seal had his supporters freaking out and raised hopes of a 2024 White House run.)
Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'
President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
The U.S. Attorney In Delaware Has A Huge Decision To Make About Hunter Biden
It has been four long years since the investigation into Joe Biden's son's taxes began (via CBS News). And yet, Hunter Biden has yet to be charged with any crime. The case has been fraught with drama, with senior FBI agents being accused of political bias. It was also recently reported that Liz Cheney's husband's law firm represented the embattled first son. Remember, the Wyoming native is no fan of former president Donald Trump.
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FBI whistleblower claims center on mystery Hunter Biden evidence, Grassley reveals
The FBI whistleblower investigation led by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) involving former bureau agent Timothy Thibault centers on secretive evidence about Hunter Biden that has not yet been made public, the Washington Examiner has learned. Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office who...
Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy
MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
Trump Asks CNN To 'Prove The Big Lie' Days After Suing For Defamation
Donald Trump asked CNN, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, to prove “the big lie” about the 2020 presidential election that the former president lost. What Happened: Trump’s comments were made on Real America’s Voice network show “Just The News No Noise,” reported The Hill.
Turns Out Biden's Empowering of OPEC Was a Really Bad Idea
If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre points out this is "the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade," which is like bragging about losing a couple of pounds after packing on 20.
Democratic House Leaders Dance Around The Succession Issue
The party’s top leadership hasn’t changed since the Bush administration, and the caucus is getting increasingly frustrated that there’s no clear handover plan.
Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
Joe Biden's Major Announcement About Marijuana Has Twitter In A Tizzy
The United States Constitution gives presidents the ability to pardon federal crimes, and there's often a number of pardons given by a president in their last days in office, according to Pew Research. Donald Trump, for his part, had some controversial pardons of political supporters in his last days. But President Joe Biden isn't waiting for the last days of his presidency for a big time pardon. It wasn't just a pardon for one person. Biden announced he was issuing a pardon for all convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession, and he urged state governors to do the same for violations under state law. He also asked for the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule I narcotic — those include drugs that have no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Biden explained the reasoning: "while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates." With such a sweeping pardon from Biden, people are chiming in on Twitter with their thoughts.
Biden's new Saudi strategy
President Biden has tried to convince the Saudis to pump more oil with honey. Now he's trying vinegar. Why it matters: With a new warning that the White House might support legislation targeting OPEC+ in Congress, Biden crossed a symbolic threshold — and sent a clear signal to the Saudis that he’s prepared to escalate.
Expert's Take On Why Hillary Clinton Didn't Win In 2016 Has Twitter Divided
It seemed like a plot line too outlandish even for a soap opera: An established political figure loses her own presidential bid to a rookie rival best known for his failed casino and his reality show. But it was real, all right – Hillary Clinton was defeated in a shocker run against Donald Trump in 2016. Naturally, there was lots of speculation about the reason for the loss. Some theorized that the former secretary of state brought too much baggage with her from previous administrations; others pointed to Donald Trump's branding as a businessman who would support the middle class rather than special interests.
31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents
Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
The Democrats' Problem Keeping Black Voters Is Only Getting Worse | Opinion
Once upon a time in American politics, the Democratic Party enjoyed the overwhelming support of the Black community. Left-leaning candidates routinely won over 90 percent of the Black vote. The times, they are a-changing. African Americans are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the Democratic Party, and this is no longer just...
Vanessa Trump Looks Much Different Than She Did During Her Modeling Days
Vanessa Trump is best known for being the ex-wife of former president Donald Trump's son, Don Jr. The couple met in 2003 at a fashion show when the 45th POTUS inexplicably introduced the future spouses not once, but twice (via Vanity Fair). The one-day bride of the former first son,...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
