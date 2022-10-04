The United States Constitution gives presidents the ability to pardon federal crimes, and there's often a number of pardons given by a president in their last days in office, according to Pew Research. Donald Trump, for his part, had some controversial pardons of political supporters in his last days. But President Joe Biden isn't waiting for the last days of his presidency for a big time pardon. It wasn't just a pardon for one person. Biden announced he was issuing a pardon for all convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession, and he urged state governors to do the same for violations under state law. He also asked for the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule I narcotic — those include drugs that have no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Biden explained the reasoning: "while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates." With such a sweeping pardon from Biden, people are chiming in on Twitter with their thoughts.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO