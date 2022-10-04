Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Eastside Community Group holds Fish Fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group held its fish fry Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Recreation Center. The dinner consisted of catfish, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, spaghetti, dessert and a pop or water for a donation towards the group’s general scholarship fund. Organizer Al Slappy says he’s...
KVOE
Loretto Langley Exploratorium reopens at Lyon County History Center
The Lyon County History Center has a new kids zone that has reopened to the public. Saturday was the grand reopening and renaming of the Loretto Langley Exploratorium. Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller says this has been in the works for several years. The renovated space located...
KVOE
Front Porch Music Festival returns to Emporia
Whatever the genre, local music lovers had plenty to enjoy at Emporia’s Front Porch Music Festival on Saturday. Initially, the plan was to have the festival last fall. It was then rescheduled to this past spring, only to move again. Regardless, organizer Joe Foster is glad to see both residents and area musicians welcome the event.
KVOE
Ross Dress for Less opens at Emporia Pavilions
Ross Dress for Less is officially open to the shopping public. The store at the Emporia Pavilions near 24th and Industrial had its official grand opening on Saturday. This is part of the second phase of development at the Pavilions since Hobby Lobby’s opening in September 2017. Shoe Show will likely open its doors in early November. Marshalls is tentatively set to open around Thanksgiving.
Topeka pizzeria gains 2nd location at West Ridge Mall
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pizzeria is expanding with a new location in town. Doughboyz Pizzeria, which opened on Aug. 8, 2020, will be opening up a second location in the West Ridge Mall in west Topeka to expand its services to a larger population. 27 News spoke with Trevor Burdett, the owner of Doughboyz, […]
KVOE
Emporia Front Porch Festival set for Saturday
After a one-year break, the Emporia Front Porch Festival is making a return Saturday. Four different sites in Central Emporia will be utilized for this year’s festival according to Lead Organizer Joe Foster, a recent guest on KVOE’s Morning Show. The locations are 1014 Neosho, 1004 Rural, 1117...
KVOE
Wade’s Ride closes with estimated $175,000 raised over event’s 13-year history
After 13 years of fundraising and awareness, Gail Barrett says it’s time to say goodbye to Wade’s Ride. The annual activity has been held in memory of Wade Barrett, who passed away before his first birthday due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS. Over the years, it has grown from a poker run to include a silent auction and a 5K run and walk. Proceeds have bought Halo sleep sacks for newborns at Newman Regional Health and portable cribs for the Emporia Community Baby Shower, and Gail Barrett says the fundraiser has helped a lot of people through those purchases.
KVOE
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
KVOE
Big Head Todd and the Monsters pack Emporia Granada Theatre
For close to a decade, a lot of people have been asking for the Emporia Granada Theatre to book Big Head Todd and the Monsters for a concert. The show happened Saturday night and was high-energy from start to finish. The concert was a fundraiser for the Granada. Totals are...
KVOE
Woman hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Emporia
One person was hurt during a crash east of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia Fire and Lyon County deputies responded to Interstate 35 mile marker 138 northbound, near the Road R-1 exit, around 10 am. A woman was taken to Newman Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Emporia Fire. Crash...
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams second, sixth at El Dorado
The Emporia High cross country teams competed in the El Dorado Invitational Saturday. The Spartan girls finished second as a team, eight points behind team champion Winfield. Micah Sheffy-Harris’ sixth-place finish with a time of 20:38.22 led the Spartans. Elizabeth Willhite took seventh with a time of 20:46.85. Allison Curtis finished 13th with a time of 21:10.44. Sophia Ruvalcaba took 15th with a time of 21:25.77.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
KVOE
Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking Granada stage Saturday night
The Emporia Granada Theatre is hosting a monster of a fundraising concert this weekend. Big Head Todd and the Monsters are set to take over the Granada stage Saturday night. Formed in 1984 the band has toured the world with their unique sound of rock, folk, blues and jazz. Since forming the band has released multiple studio albums with their 1993 album Sister Sweetly going platinum in the US.
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
KVOE
Emporia High football set to host Wichita East, Lebo hosts Hartford in Area Game of the Week
It’s Week 6 of the high school football season. Emporia High is at home for the second consecutive week as it hosts Wichita East. The Spartans are 1-4 on the season while the Blue Aces are 3-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says they’ve got to do all the things right...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics takes seventh at Newton
The Emporia High gymnastics teams finished in seventh place at Newton Saturday. Laney Cooper had the top finishes for the Spartan. She was ninth in vault, 18th in floor and 15th all-around. Chloe Fischer was 20th in the all-around competition. The Spartans will now await to see if they qualify...
WIBW
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location was on the southeast edge of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. car crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a car crash in Central Topeka on Friday. A 27 News reporter at the intersection of southwest Polk and southwest 10th Street confirms that a motorcycle vs. car crash occurred. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News that the crash was first reported at 12:55 p.m. […]
