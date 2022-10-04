Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
See Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With Master Chief From ‘Halo’ at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion headlined Saturday night at San Diego’s TwitchCon and, keeping with the theme of the gamer-friendly livestream service’s event, twerked with Master Chief from Halo. The bizarre moment occurred during a performance of “Freak Nasty,” where the rapper was joined onstage by the video game character,...
SFGate
Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $60 Million at International Box Office
“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney, is (surprise, surprise) charming audiences at the international box office. The movie has generated $60 million overseas to date, a promising start given the current challenges facing theatrical rom-coms. Of course, it helps when the genre gets a boost from megawatt stars like Roberts and Clooney. According to Universal, which is backing the film, “Ticket to Paradise” is outpacing recent meet-cute stories like “The Lost City,” “Last Christmas” and “Crazy Rich Asians” at the same point in their respective big-screen rollouts.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadline’s Nikki Finke Was the Ultimate Hollywood Disruptor
Nikki Finke was terrifying. When the late Hollywood journalist called — the phone was her weapon of choice — the most powerful players in Hollywood shivered. That’s because she could write anything, and there was nobody to call if you didn’t like what she wrote. I learned this the hard way, even though we were friendly over the years: We had lunch at Hugo’s, shared a storage unit, and spent hours together in her West Hollywood apartment as I tried in vain to get her to press “send” on her brilliant CAA chapter for Premiere Magazine, which was scheduled in two...
SFGate
'Amsterdam' and 'Lyle Lyle' struggle, letting 'Smile' repeat
NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell's star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither...
What Horror Movie Disturbed You So Bad, You Either Had To Leave The Theater Or Turn It Off?
Sometimes, walking out of a theater is self-care.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Comments / 0