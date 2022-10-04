ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg admits what you see in latest film Till is ‘not a fat suit’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hr3Ci_0iLSSdDd00


Whoopi Goldberg r esponded to criticism regarding her physical appearance in the movie Till , setting the record straight that she was not wearing a fat suit.

The movie Till is a biographical drama that depicts a family’s search for justice following the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In the film, Goldberg plays the role of Alma Carthan, Till’s grandmother.

In a recent review of Till, the Daily Beast’s Kyndall Cunningham suggested Goldberg was wearing “a distracting fat suit.” While co-hosting The View on Monday, Goldberg explained that was not the case and suggested film critics stick to discussing the acting and not people’s looks.


WATCH: MAN GETS ‘RING POPPED’ IN MARRIAGE PROPOSAL REJECTION AT BLUE JAYS GAME

“There’s a young lady who writes for one of the magazines and she was distracted by my fat suit,” Goldberg said. “In her review, and I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me.”

Goldberg explained that she was on steroids at the time for a “bulging disc in your back, and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg."

“I assume you don’t watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit, but I just want to let you know that it’s OK not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out,” Goldberg continued. “So, just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody, because I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Cunningham has since corrected her story with an editor’s note that reads: “This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Till will debut in theaters on Oct. 14.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Distractify

Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters

When it comes to the field of journalism, Barbara Walters is considered to be one of the greats. Throughout her seven-decade career, Barbara has been praised for her top-notch interviewing skills and ability to make guests feel comfortable enough to have conversations that are full of substance. Additionally, Barbara made history in 1974 as the first woman to co-host an American news program. Many journalists always make it a point to give Barbara the credit she deserves.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Emmett Till
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Steroids#Film Star
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy