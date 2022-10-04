WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg admits what you see in latest film Till is ‘not a fat suit’



Whoopi Goldberg r esponded to criticism regarding her physical appearance in the movie Till , setting the record straight that she was not wearing a fat suit.

The movie Till is a biographical drama that depicts a family’s search for justice following the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In the film, Goldberg plays the role of Alma Carthan, Till’s grandmother.

In a recent review of Till, the Daily Beast’s Kyndall Cunningham suggested Goldberg was wearing “a distracting fat suit.” While co-hosting The View on Monday, Goldberg explained that was not the case and suggested film critics stick to discussing the acting and not people’s looks.



“There’s a young lady who writes for one of the magazines and she was distracted by my fat suit,” Goldberg said. “In her review, and I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me.”

Goldberg explained that she was on steroids at the time for a “bulging disc in your back, and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg."

“I assume you don’t watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit, but I just want to let you know that it’s OK not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out,” Goldberg continued. “So, just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody, because I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Cunningham has since corrected her story with an editor’s note that reads: “This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

Till will debut in theaters on Oct. 14.