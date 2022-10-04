Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County Sheriff identifies the pedestrian struck and killed on Thursday morning
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry released the identification of the victim in Thursday mornings fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 in Aurora. The victim has been identified as Brian D. Brown, a 39-year-old from Aurora Indiana and resident of the Heart House shelter on U.S. 50. According to...
Fox 19
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting died following an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night, according to Hamilton police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton around 7 p.m. for an altercation. Before they got...
Fox 19
Cheviot police investigate shooting involving officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cheviot police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone, officers got a call around 7:30 a.m. after a homeowner on Davis Avenue reported that man was inside a white 2015 4-door Subaru Outback parked on the driveway. Officers...
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
Fox 19
One person fatally wounded in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say. Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault. When officers and medics arrived on scene, they...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
3 people injured in a Roselawn shooting
Officers happened to be in the area and quickly responded to the scene at the 7700 block of Reading Road.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate deadly crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Fox 19
Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
