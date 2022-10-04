ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Boone County, KY
Dry Ridge, KY
Dry Ridge, KY
Burlington, KY
Burlington, KY
Boone County, KY
Boone County, KY
Fox 19

Cheviot police investigate shooting involving officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cheviot police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone, officers got a call around 7:30 a.m. after a homeowner on Davis Avenue reported that man was inside a white 2015 4-door Subaru Outback parked on the driveway. Officers...
CHEVIOT, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

One person fatally wounded in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say. Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault. When officers and medics arrived on scene, they...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured

BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate deadly crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY

