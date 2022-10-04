ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Boat ramp closed after car drives into Waccamaw River:GCSO

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed access to the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marino after a car was driven into the Waccamaw River around 3 a.m. Saturday, October 8th. Authorities said witnesses confirmed all occupants made it out safely to shore, but...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Government
abcnews4.com

Hungry Neck Blvd. closed as crews respond to structure fire Sunday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire officials say Hungry Neck Boulevard is closed Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a structure fire. The road is closed between Venning Road and Market Center Blvd. The fire is an abandoned house, officials said. No injuries have been reported from...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down S Main Street

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash. The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m. Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate. The details of the crash have not been released. This...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton spared significant damage from Ian

Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
visitsummerville.com

Visiting Summerville in the Fall

Happy Fall, Y'all! Summerville in the fall is just about as sweet as it is any other time of the year!. The historic downtown square features a sprawling display of scarecrows, the porches are decorated in a cozy fall fashion, and numerous festive events make this season in Summerville a treat. The coffee shops bring out the pumpkin spice and the bars are playing the latest college football game.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

