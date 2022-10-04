Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
abcnews4.com
Boat ramp closed after car drives into Waccamaw River:GCSO
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed access to the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marino after a car was driven into the Waccamaw River around 3 a.m. Saturday, October 8th. Authorities said witnesses confirmed all occupants made it out safely to shore, but...
Crews fight smoke and flames at fire in Georgetown Co.
UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire. EMS reported that 3 people are displaced. No injuries were reported. — GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on […]
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
abcnews4.com
Hungry Neck Blvd. closed as crews respond to structure fire Sunday
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire officials say Hungry Neck Boulevard is closed Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a structure fire. The road is closed between Venning Road and Market Center Blvd. The fire is an abandoned house, officials said. No injuries have been reported from...
abcnews4.com
1 person critically injured after BUI crash in North Charleston: U.S. Coast Guard
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat crash which ejected four people into North Charleston waters and left one person critically injured. A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving the boat while under the influence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural...
abcnews4.com
Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office
MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down S Main Street
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say South Main Street near East Richardson Avenue is closed because of a crash. The department tweeted about the crash just after 8:10 p.m. Officers ask you to use alternative routes while they investigate. The details of the crash have not been released. This...
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton spared significant damage from Ian
Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
abcnews4.com
2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
counton2.com
Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
counton2.com
Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
visitsummerville.com
Visiting Summerville in the Fall
Happy Fall, Y'all! Summerville in the fall is just about as sweet as it is any other time of the year!. The historic downtown square features a sprawling display of scarecrows, the porches are decorated in a cozy fall fashion, and numerous festive events make this season in Summerville a treat. The coffee shops bring out the pumpkin spice and the bars are playing the latest college football game.
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
Comments / 0