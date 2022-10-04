How Polio Came Back to New York for the First Time in Decades, Silently Spread and Left a Patient Paralyzed

Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
New ALS drug gives hope to KC-area patients
While a new drug called Relyvrio is not a cure for ALS, it targets motor neurons that patients typically lose as the disease progresses.
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
NBC Los Angeles
European Countries Face an Air-Conditioning Catch-22 After Its Red Hot, Record-Breaking Summer
Europe is facing a tough winter, as inflation and energy prices continue to rise. The continent also faces tough decisions following its scorching hot summer. Heat waves in Europe broke records, sparked widespread wildfires and even damaged a busy runway at a London airport. Unlike the U.S., European countries don't...
NBC Los Angeles
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at...
NBC Los Angeles
We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says
"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
NBC Los Angeles
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
