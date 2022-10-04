ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city administrator

The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Corporex officials share Ovation construction update

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall

The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program

The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH

