linknky.com
Next Eggs ‘N Issues panel will discuss bridging talent gap in NKY, demographic drought
Eggs ‘N Issues is returning, this time to discuss bridging the labor force talent gap in Northern Kentucky. The NKY Chamber of Commerce is hosting Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger.
linknky.com
Alexandria welcomes new city administrator
The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's carryover budget this year is huge. Here's how it could be spent
More than $85 million is left over from Cincinnati’s last fiscal year budget, which ended June 30. The surplus is thanks to federal stimulus as well as revenue, like income tax, coming in higher than expected. Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long have a recommended spending plan...
spectrumnews1.com
Corporex officials share Ovation construction update
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati awards millions of dollars for housing every year. How does the process work?
By now, you've seen the news coverage and the social media posts proclaiming a housing crisis both nationally and here in Cincinnati. You've probably also seen the studies showing Cincinnati has a big shortage of housing affordable to people with low and moderate incomes. The city of Cincinnati has a...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
linknky.com
Sponsored: Exciting advances provide more than an ounce of prevention: Q&A with Dr. Barry Wendt
This article was written by Dr. Barry Wendt, Internal Medicine Specialist and Chief Medical Information Officer with St. Elizabeth Physicians. He sees patients in Crestview Hills, KY. Q: What does an internal medicine specialist do? When should people seek help from one?. A: Internal medicine physicians are primary care physicians....
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
WLWT 5
Mother of three gets new home after falling victim to rental scam
COVINGTON, Ky. — A local mom of three, who was the victim of a rental scam, finally has a home to share with her three children. Angel Williams was scammed out of almost $2,000 in May after pursuing an online listing for a four-bedroom home in Covington. She and...
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 MAP: Organizers unveil map of all planned installations, other event spaces
CINCINNATI — After months of planning and artist announcements, BLINK organizers have released a map of the 101 installations set to make downtown Cincinnati glow this October. What You Need To Know. The map for all 101 BLINK installations is now available online. The event spans 30 city blocks...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
WLWT 5
City council approves new pedestrian safety crew to curb hit-and-run crashes
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council passed a new ordinance giving them the ability to make pedestrian safety changes in real time. The ordinance will provide funding to a new pedestrian safety crew. Mayor Aftab Pureval said funding will be made available for critical areas in the city that need...
linknky.com
Friday NKY football round-up: Ryle takes down Campbell County; Brossart escapes again
Another week of NKY high school football is in the books. Here is a look at how it played out. For our coverage of Lloyd’s victory over Newport, click here. For our coverage of Dayton’s win over Bellevue, click here. For our coverage of Highlands’s win over Boone...
Mason named one of the top 5 best places to live for families in the U.S.
Fortune compiled the list as a way to recognize cities and towns in America that meet the needs of the 'so-called Sandwich Generation.'
linknky.com
The Christ Hospital Health Network launches heart transplant program
The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding its capacity to care for heart failure patients. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans live with heart failure and an additional 1 million are diagnosed with heart failure every year. Roughly 8,000...
Fox 19
8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Two homeowners file lawsuit against City of Milford's Airbnb restrictions
The lawsuit is claiming that the City of Milford's ordinance on short-term vacation rentals, as well as the penalties for violating it, are suppressing private property rights and commerce.
