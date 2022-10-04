ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WBAL Radio

Malaysian wildlife traffickers hit with US sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday targeted an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials called his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department said Malaysian national Teo Boon Ching, his alleged trafficking organization...
U.S. POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Biden to impose 'costs' on Iranian officials for crackdown on protests

(WASHINGTON) -- While Iran's brutal attempts to put down nationwide protests -- sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of its so-called morality police -- have done little to stop domestic dissent, the crackdown has dire implications for the regime on the international stage, cementing Iran's pariah status.
PROTESTS
WBAL Radio

Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis. President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks...
WORLD

