Somehow the Batman combat system in Arkham Asylum managed to be one of the greatest gaming has ever created, but if you look backward from August 24th, 2009, you will find a long list of bad Batman games in your rearview mirror. A series long-applauded in comics, TV, and movies was mired in mediocrity when it came to video games. Batman on Genesis was fine. Batman: The Rise of Sin Tzu looked pretty good for its time but offered little else. And let’s not even talk about Batman: Dark Tomorrow. Fun fact: we gave that game a 2.2 and it’s still not IGN’s worst-rated Batman game. There were a few gems here and there, but a lot of it was… not great.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO