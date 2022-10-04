Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED On Sale, Discounts on Joy-Con Controllers, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals to keep your weekend going on this Sunday, including some great deals on popular LEGO sets just in time for the holiday season, 50% off the Razer Kishi mobile controller for your Xbox Cloud Gaming needs, a Nintendo Switch OLED for less than $300, deals on expansion for your Xbox Series X|S, an iRobot Roomba vacuum on sale, and more.
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
IGN
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN
Deathloop Has Been Officially Confirmed by Arkane to be Part of the Dishonored Universe
Arkane Studios has officially confirmed that Deathloop takes place in the future of the universe first built in the Dishonored games. This confirmation comes by the way of Deathloop director and Arkane Lyon studio director Dinga Bakaba, who appeared on The Official Xbox Podcast alongside Arkane Austin studio director Harvey Smith.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
IGN
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
IGN
The Street Fighter 6 Beta Character Creator is Generating Some Truly Cursed Creations
Street Fighter 6 went into beta today, giving some fans the opportunity to test out the game ahead of its launch. While it's in closed beta, luckily for the rest of the internet, the players with access have created some truly incredible (and terrifying) things with its impressively open-ended character creator.
IGN
Why Batman's Arkham Series has one of Gaming's Greatest Combat Systems - Art of the Level
Somehow the Batman combat system in Arkham Asylum managed to be one of the greatest gaming has ever created, but if you look backward from August 24th, 2009, you will find a long list of bad Batman games in your rearview mirror. A series long-applauded in comics, TV, and movies was mired in mediocrity when it came to video games. Batman on Genesis was fine. Batman: The Rise of Sin Tzu looked pretty good for its time but offered little else. And let’s not even talk about Batman: Dark Tomorrow. Fun fact: we gave that game a 2.2 and it’s still not IGN’s worst-rated Batman game. There were a few gems here and there, but a lot of it was… not great.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
IGN
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Teased with Confirmation of Elle Fanning
Talks about the next Hideo Kojima game have been going on for a while now, but we have not received any official confirmation. We thought the day had come when he appeared at Gamescom, but it was an announcement for his new podcast and not a title. Finally, after months of waiting, we have finally received a concrete piece of information. Thanks to the new revelations, it has been confirmed that American Actress Elle Fanning will be starring in the next title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Dead Space Remake Trailer Compared Against the Original From 2008; Deluxe Edition and Gameplay Improvements Highlighted and More
Now we know for sure that Dead Space Remake is on its way and players are patiently waiting for the January 27, 2023, release date, hoping and praying that it does not get delayed. They also released an all new gameplay video recently filled with a desolate environment and nightmarish situations. Check out the all new Dead Space Remake gameplay video below:
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
Netflix's Ironic Comedy About the Last Blockbuster Gets an Official Trailer
Blockbuster, the upcoming Netflix comedy series about the beloved but doomed chain's last store in the U.S., has received its first trailer. Blockbuster is set to arrive on Netflix on November 3, 2022, and this first trailer gives us a glimpse of many of the characters who will hopefully keep this store alive for many days to come, including Randall Park's Timmy, Melissa Fumero's Eliza, and JB Smoove's Percy.
IGN
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale Teaser Hints at Major Revelations
Some of the major threads raised in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be coming to a head in the finale, if a new teaser released today during New York Comic Con today is any indication. This new look contains some old footage,...
IGN
Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
IGN
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Will Arrive in 2023 With Joel McHale Returning As Johnny Cage
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has officially been announced for 2023 and it will see Joel McHale returning as the voice of Johnny Cage. The news was announced during the New York Comic Con panel for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and arrived the same day that Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Series producer Rick Morales was on hand to confirm that Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will be the fourth entry in the animated film series.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor Soars as New Diamond Select Statue | NYCC 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may still be a few weeks from release, but it's already inspiring some pretty swell toys and collectibles. Not only is Tenoch Huerta's Namor getting a Marvel Legends figure, Diamond Select Toys is covering the high-end collectibles market with a truly dynamic piece of Namor in mid-flight.
Comments / 0