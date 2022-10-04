ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Pops After September Jobs Report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury added 6 basis points to 3.883%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.
NBC Los Angeles

Here's Where the Jobs Are for September 2022 – in One Chart

Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
NBC Los Angeles

We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says

"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at...
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Los Angeles

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Los Angeles

Cannabis Company Canopy Applauds Biden's Marijuana Pardons as Stock Surges

Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. The president also called for a review of how marijuana is classified under federal law. Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted...
