Car crashes into train near Cameron, two injured and driver charged

A Sarona man was charged with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant after he and his passenger were injured in a car vs. train crash on Monday east of Cameron.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:42 a.m. on 23rd Street north of Highway 8.

The automobile, a 2018 Toyota Rav4, was southbound on 23rd Street while the train was heading east and approaching the road, according to a State Patrol news release. The vehicle collided with the side of the locomotive, overturned and came to rest on its roof in the northeast ditch.

An investigation was begun after a state trooper detected signs of impairment in the driver, resulting in the charge against 34-year-old Leighton Richard Givens, the news release stated. He was transported to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, 31-year-old Cristy Lynn Plain of Luck, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Marshfield Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.