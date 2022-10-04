Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO