East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identify the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge Drug Bust

Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two BRPD officers placed on leave after shooting armed suspect outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Two BRPD officers were placed on leave after they shot an armed suspect while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

