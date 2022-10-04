ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Two people are injured in a Morristown fire.

Two people are injured in a Morristown fire. Lt. Danny Case said the Morristown Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road. Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm two people were being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being burned.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WTVC

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN

