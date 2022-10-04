Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
wvlt.tv
Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop. Updated:...
newstalk987.com
Two people are injured in a Morristown fire.
Two people are injured in a Morristown fire. Lt. Danny Case said the Morristown Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road. Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm two people were being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being burned.
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
WTVC
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Knox County’s Traffic Calming Program suspended after staffing shortage
Knox County's Traffic Calming Program is being suspended due to staffing shortages, according to the county's Engineering & Public Works.
Comments / 0