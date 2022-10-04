KNWA Today: NWA Finest and Wine Opener

Northwest Arkansas, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two events happening this week will help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The celebration will begin with golf on Thursday and Friday including 8:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. shotgun starts.

Friday evening will be the Wine Opener, a party that’ll include wine tasting, cocktails, beer, and food from the area’s top restaurants.

You can buy tickets or donate but visiting the website.

