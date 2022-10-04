ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges

A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead

Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead. Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned. Police said the body...
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
KINGSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Fbi#Hoax#Boston Marathon
Boston 25 News WFXT

Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
GoLocalProv

RI Man Admits to Trafficking Cocaine While on Federal Supervised Release

A Pawtucket man has admitted that he trafficked crack and powder cocaine while on federal supervised release, having completed a term of incarceration on federal gun and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. About Case. According to charging documents, during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in March...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy