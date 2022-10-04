Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
nbcboston.com
Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead
Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead. Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned. Police said the body...
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
nbcboston.com
Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home
Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston
Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
‘Operation Snowfall’ Boston cocaine trafficking supplier sentenced￼
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
BPD Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Methuen Man to Serve Seven Years in Prison for Dealing in the Deadly Drug Fentanyl
A 25-year-old Methuen man was sentenced last Friday to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release for selling drugs five different times to an undercover agent. Andi Guerrero-Lara was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns. Guerrero-Lara pleaded guilty last Jan. 5 to seven charges,...
Mother, nanny take stand in trial for South Boston crash that killed toddler
“I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding… When she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.’”. The mother and nanny of 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was killed as the result of a chain-reaction crash in 2018, relayed details of that tragic day to a Suffolk Superior Court jury Thursday.
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
Man dies after being struck by car on Plainville highway
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a deadly pedestrian accident on a busy Plainville highway Saturday morning. State Police say a 41-year-old Halifax man was walking north in the northbound lane of Route 495 just north of the Plainville exit around 5:15 a.m. when a Volvo SUV struck and killed him.
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Admits to Trafficking Cocaine While on Federal Supervised Release
A Pawtucket man has admitted that he trafficked crack and powder cocaine while on federal supervised release, having completed a term of incarceration on federal gun and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. About Case. According to charging documents, during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in March...
