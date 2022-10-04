FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team’s throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion.

DETROIT, MI ・ 51 MINUTES AGO