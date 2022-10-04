ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Apartment tenants react to deadly apartment fire in North Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeJX4_0iLSQMKy00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tenants at a North Little Rock apartment shared their experiences as they managed to escape a deadly apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

North Little Rock police and the North Little Rock Fire Department responded to Shorter College Garden Apartments around 2:22 a.m. Gabrielle Madison and Raven Dorrough were two of the tenants that were able to escape.

“I saw flames coming from the side of the building. I hear people screaming so my first instinct is to wake everybody in the house up,” Dorrough said. “My kids, her kids and get everyone away as quick as possible. I didn’t know what would happen if the fire spread. I thought it was going to connect to our apartment.”

North Little Rock police: 3 dead in apartment fire

Madison described what she felt by not being able to help those in need of help during the fire.

“It was actually very emotional, especially when you’re hearing somebody scream for help, but there’s nothing you can do because you can’t reach them,” she said.

Though Madison and Dorrough were able to escape the fire, some others were not able to. North Little Rock police confirmed that the fire claimed the lives of three people. All the victims were adults, police confirmed.

“I hate that they didn’t get a chance to get out because it was too late for any of us to try to get them out,” Madison said. “Nobody could get in because all the doors was locked and with these being elderly people, they can only move so fast,” Dorrough added.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
ucanews.live

Suspect apprehended following fatal shooting near UCA’s Greek village

After a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. According to a 9:50 p.m. press release from the Conway Police Department on Facebook,...
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two charged with shooting three people in Hot Springs

Two people have been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Hot Springs that left one man dead and two other people hurt. The Hot Springs Police Department obtained warrants for Camron Young, 18, and Markus Conrad, 17, for their involvements in this case. The warrants are for murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, two counts of terroristic act, and battery in the first degree. Young has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. Conrad is a juvenile but is being charged as an adult.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Elderly People#Police#Scream For Help
KARK 4 News

Man accused of taking Little Rock Police Department vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking a Little Rock police car from the Pulaski County jail Friday night. Being held without bond, 34-year-old Kenneth Eaton is expected to face a felony theft of property charge. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Little Rock Police officer was attempting to book […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Crash Near Conway (AR) Involves Two Fire Trucks and a Tractor-Trailer

IDriveArkansas reported an Interstate 40 crash Wednesday involving two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer near Conway (AR), KATV.com reported. According to iDriveArkansas, the westbound right lane of I-40 remains blocked due to an accident involving two Conway Fire Department fire trucks and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 122, the report said.
CONWAY, AR
KARK 4 News

I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy