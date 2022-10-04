– Matt Riddle is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which released today and is described as follows:. “Matt Riddle returns to the podcast to discuss his highly anticipated match Inside the Fight Pit with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee, and how his own brand has grown inside WWE. Corey welcomes new Raw announcer Kevin Patrick as guest co-host this week, and the guys discuss the card for WWE Extreme Rules and Kevin’s journey to WWE.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO