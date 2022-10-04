Read full article on original website
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish to the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last year, along with WWE alluding to the Bullet Club, and more. Below are some highlights:. Finn Balor on if...
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
Karrion Kross Recalls Fans Laughing When He Came Out Wearing a Mask in WWE
– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed his win at Extreme Rules last night against Drew McIntyre and more. He also recalled his greatly maligned mask as part of his entrance attire during his short-lived run on the main WWE roster that he wore last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at WWE Extreme Rules With Wrist Tape
– During her Raw Women’s Title Match last night at WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to the late Sara Lee, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 30. Bayley shared a photo of the wrist tape she wore during her match last night, which had Sara’s name written on it. You can see the tweet and photo she shared below.
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’
Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show...
Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers
Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.
More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is being promoted as the ‘season premiere’. The currently announced lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. * Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa. * Roman Reigns and Logan...
Bray Wyatt Revealed as White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules
– It was a glorious return at WWE Extreme Rules. For months, fans have wondered to the answer behind the mystery of the recent White Rabbit angle, which was finally revealed tonight as Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Phildalphia. Following the Fight Pit main event match, fans quickly found out the identity of the White Rabbit once they could start hearing once again Wyatt singing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”
Renee Paquette Rumored to be Signing With AEW, WWE Expressed Interest in Her for a Return
– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW. Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out...
Road Dogg Thinks ‘Creativity Is Alive Again’ Under New WWE Regime
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Live Events SVP Road Dogg discussed the changes since Triple H took over as the new Chief Creative Officer of WWE and how it will help the wrestlers’ creativity. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
WWE News: Matt Riddle Appears On After The Bell, Alexa Bliss Signing
– Matt Riddle is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which released today and is described as follows:. “Matt Riddle returns to the podcast to discuss his highly anticipated match Inside the Fight Pit with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee, and how his own brand has grown inside WWE. Corey welcomes new Raw announcer Kevin Patrick as guest co-host this week, and the guys discuss the card for WWE Extreme Rules and Kevin’s journey to WWE.”
The Flash Writer Cuts Wrestling Promo To Promote New Issue of DC Comic
The Flash writer Jeremy Adams is stepping into the wrestling (promo) arena, cutting a promo to promote an upcoming Wrestling-themed issue of the DC comic. Adams posted the following video of him calling out any professional wrestler for a match to hype the upcoming The Flash #787. The issue in...
WWE News: Social Media Manager Job Opening, Seth Rollins Warns Daniel Cormier, SmackDown Season Premiere in Three Minutes
– The WWE corporate careers website is currently seeking a new Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support role. Here’s the full description:. WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to oversee the content production, programming and maintenance of select talent and executive social media accounts. This position will play a key role within WWE Media, collaborating across multiple departments on a day-to-day basis to deliver timely, quality social media content.
Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish
In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
