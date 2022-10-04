ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage

Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Antonio Inoki
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’

– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
Impact Releases Full Video Of Raven’s Hall of Fame Induction

Raven joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday, and the full video of the induction is online. The company posted the video of Tommy Dreamer inducting Raven, Raven’s speech and his post-speech DDT to Dreamer to YouTube, and you can check it out below.
Sheamus on How Working With The Brawling Brutes Has Brought Back His Passion

– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules event, Sheamus spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show on The Brawling Brutes’ win over Imperium in the Donnybrook Match at the event. Sheamus also credited his work with the stable as reinvigorating his passion for wrestling to level 10. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact

Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
Hamilton’s wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 – Night One 10.01.2022 Review

Hamilton’s wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 – Night One 10.01.2022 Review. AKIRA pinned Jacob Crane in 3:16 (**½) World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A: Masahiro Takanashi & Chris Brookes pinned Axel Tischer & Eric Young in 12:12 (***) Peter Tihanyi pinned Laurance Roman in 9:23...
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’

Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show...
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended

A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
Ratings, Audience For First Two Episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling

A new report has details on the ratings and audience figures for the first two episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the September 18th weekend premiere of the show, which airs in syndication, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 281,000 viewers. The September 25th weekend episode then drew a 0.06 demo rating and 273,000 viewers, up by 100% and down by 2.9%, respectively.
