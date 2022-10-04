Read full article on original website
Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage
Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish to the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules last year, along with WWE alluding to the Bullet Club, and more. Below are some highlights:. Finn Balor on if...
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
Impact Releases Full Video Of Raven’s Hall of Fame Induction
Raven joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday, and the full video of the induction is online. The company posted the video of Tommy Dreamer inducting Raven, Raven’s speech and his post-speech DDT to Dreamer to YouTube, and you can check it out below.
Sheamus on How Working With The Brawling Brutes Has Brought Back His Passion
– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules event, Sheamus spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show on The Brawling Brutes’ win over Imperium in the Donnybrook Match at the event. Sheamus also credited his work with the stable as reinvigorating his passion for wrestling to level 10. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
Hamilton’s wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 – Night One 10.01.2022 Review
Hamilton’s wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 – Night One 10.01.2022 Review. AKIRA pinned Jacob Crane in 3:16 (**½) World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A: Masahiro Takanashi & Chris Brookes pinned Axel Tischer & Eric Young in 12:12 (***) Peter Tihanyi pinned Laurance Roman in 9:23...
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’
Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show...
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 10.02.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 10.02.2022 Review. The DKC & Kevin Knight pinned Barrett Brown & Bateman in 8:16 (**¾) Aaron Solo pinned Che Cabrera in 8:31 (**¾) Fred Rosser submitted TJP in 17:20 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship (***½) —...
Renee Paquette Rumored to be Signing With AEW, WWE Expressed Interest in Her for a Return
– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW. Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out...
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
Ratings, Audience For First Two Episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling
A new report has details on the ratings and audience figures for the first two episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the September 18th weekend premiere of the show, which airs in syndication, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 281,000 viewers. The September 25th weekend episode then drew a 0.06 demo rating and 273,000 viewers, up by 100% and down by 2.9%, respectively.
WWE News: Top 10 Bobby Lashley Moments Since 2018, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Video
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best Bobby Lashley moments since his return. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch Bobby Lashley’s most exciting moments since he returned to WWE in 2018, including championship wins, feats of strength and more.”. –...
