Norfolk, VA

helpmechas.com

Soon – Air Carrier To Start New Non-Stop Service From City In Hampton Roads Area

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Early 2023 will see the start of nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Bright yellow aircraft from Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) are arriving at Norfolk International Airport as part of the new fleet (ORF). Beginning in March 2023, the airline will provide low-cost, daily flights for people in southeast Virginia to enjoy the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WAVY News 10

Pansy Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal, from McDonald Garden Center shares tips on creating beautiful Fall flower gardens with bold colorful combinations. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man sentenced to 29 years in deadly 2019 shooting …. A man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shooting and robbery...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
leisuregrouptravel.com

U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach

The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show Oct. 7, 2022. California man driving Uber through all 50 states, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. City of Portsmouth hosts press conference ahead of …. WAVY News 10's Madison...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE

