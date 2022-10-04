Read full article on original website
Soon – Air Carrier To Start New Non-Stop Service From City In Hampton Roads Area
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Early 2023 will see the start of nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Bright yellow aircraft from Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) are arriving at Norfolk International Airport as part of the new fleet (ORF). Beginning in March 2023, the airline will provide low-cost, daily flights for people in southeast Virginia to enjoy the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).
WAVY News 10
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
WAVY News 10
Pansy Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal, from McDonald Garden Center shares tips on creating beautiful Fall flower gardens with bold colorful combinations. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.
WAVY News 10
Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man sentenced to 29 years in deadly 2019 shooting …. A man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shooting and robbery...
Former Hampton University tennis player passes away in plane crash
A former Hampton University tennis player has passed away while two current students are attempting to recover. The post Former Hampton University tennis player passes away in plane crash appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
leisuregrouptravel.com
U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach
The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
13newsnow.com
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
Back in the 1970s, Amtrak had a line from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville. It just wasn’t a money-maker, so it only lasted 10 years.
WAVY News 10
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show Oct. 7, 2022. California man driving Uber through all 50 states, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. City of Portsmouth hosts press conference ahead of …. WAVY News 10's Madison...
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted
As people work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some special pups here in Hampton Roads are hoping you'll make them a part of your lives.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 5
Nansemond River vs. Lakeland Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers. “I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents
Hampton University will also be holding a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. The service is open to all member of the university faculty, staff and student body.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
