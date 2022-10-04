ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Albany Herald

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
