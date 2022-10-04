ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjIFu_0iLSPBfC00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFZhr_0iLSPBfC00
Kelly Osbourne (Photo: Shutterstock)

“I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ ” Kelly said in the interview. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge explained that she’s “really excited” to become a mom. She also said her dad Ozzy and her mom Sharon, 69, “have been incredible” throughout her pregnancy since her boyfriend is busy on tour. “Every milestone I’ve kinda gone through with my dad, and he’s been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing,” Kelly added. “I’ll walk into the room and he’ll go, ‘Wow, you’re big.’ and I’m like, ‘Thanks, Dad.’ ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYmbl_0iLSPBfC00
Kelly Osbourne’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kelly revealed she’s pregnant with cute sonogram pics on Instagram May 12. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” the British beauty wrote in her announcement. “To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.” Kelly showed off her baby bump for the first time one week later at a baby shower for her brother Jack’s fiancee Aree Gearhart.

Kelly’s parents have a new reality show coming out in the U.K., and Kelly confirmed in her ET interview that she’ll be in it! “The more we’re kinda getting in the swing of it, it’s just like second nature,” the former The Osbournes star said about filming Home to Roost. “I mean, I get paid to be myself, so, it’s great,” she added.

Comments / 28

Bonnie Adkins
5d ago

She's going to be an amazing mother. Why in this hateful world can't we be happy for others and we judge someone we don't know? Kelly had her demons and she fought them and won! Respect to you!

Reply
12
Elizabeth Quinlan
5d ago

How can she reveal its gender when most of the Leftwing celebrities don’t consider a boy a male and a girl a female!

Reply(1)
13
Tanna Hirrill
4d ago

I love them and omg can you just imagine ozzy being your grandpa what lol that would be awesome 😍

Reply
5
Related
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child

Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Sid Wilson
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Osbournes
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
CELEBRITIES
People

Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
247K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy