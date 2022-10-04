Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Central Falls launches new program to close ‘digital divide’ for low-income families
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls launched a new program on Friday to close the city’s “digital divide.”. On Friday, Mayor Maria Rivera said the Central Falls Connect program provides eligible households with $30 per month towards internet service, making some plans free for city residents.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Central Falls bringing free internet to low-income families
The primary reason residents are unconnected is almost always because they simply can't afford it, according to Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
ABC6.com
Residents say Providence’s ‘Peeping Tom’ has been an ongoing issue
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Residents of Providence’s East Side say “Peeping Toms” are nothing new in their area. Djefte Paul, a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority driver, was charged this week with with two counts of disorderly conduct. Paul, 33, is connected to two incidents this...
Valley Breeze
Despite big change, Autumnfest rolls on
WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Turnto10.com
Mt. Pleasant High School opens a food pantry
(WJAR) — A new school-based food pantry at Mt. Pleasant High School promises to ensure students to get the nutrition they need. "I am so super excited over this food pantry. This is an opportunity for us to help the families here at Mt. Pleasant, something I've been deeply wanting to do," said Tiffany Delaney, principal at Mt. Pleasant High School.
johnstonsunrise.net
Debra Coppola to be honored at Copperfield’s ‘special event’ in Johnston
On Friday night, Oct. 14, Copperfield’s Burger & Beer, possibly Rhode Island’s hottest night spot, located at 678 Killingly St. in Johnston, is having a “Special Event” and paying tribute to Debra Coppola, lead vocalist for the band 2nd To None. Copperfield’s will be dedicating and...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
GoLocalProv
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
reportertoday.com
Thomas Staamer Dwyer
Thomas Staamer Dwyer, 78, of Riverside, RI, passed away on September 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born on February 16, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to Edward and Elizabeth Dwyer, Tom was raised from a young age in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1962. Tom attended the University of Rhode Island for a brief period of time and was a member of the Ram’s football team. After leaving URI, Tom worked at Blackstone Valley Electric Company, Star Market, and Acosta.
Pawtucket Times
Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
New England Medical Innovation Center brings important devices to market
(WJAR) — New England Medical Innovation Center is located in Providence's Jewelry District and has been home to local entrepreneurs over the years. It was how Dom Messerli brought Osteo-Pearls to market: a biological way to treat spine fractures. "This is what gets me out of bed every morning,"...
Valley Breeze
For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
GoLocalProv
Turks Head Owner Calls 195 Commission’s Actions a “Detrimental Effect on Downtown”
The owners of the Turks Head Building in downtown Providence are criticizing the decision of the 195 Commission to award two high-value parcels to a Boston developer and BankRI. The 195 Commission's decision provides a series of economic incentives for BankRI — a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., located in...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
