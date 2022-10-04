ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
City
East Providence, RI
City
Little Compton, RI
City
Bristol, RI
City
Middletown, RI
City
Tiverton, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Valley Breeze

Despite big change, Autumnfest rolls on

WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Mt. Pleasant High School opens a food pantry

(WJAR) — A new school-based food pantry at Mt. Pleasant High School promises to ensure students to get the nutrition they need. "I am so super excited over this food pantry. This is an opportunity for us to help the families here at Mt. Pleasant, something I've been deeply wanting to do," said Tiffany Delaney, principal at Mt. Pleasant High School.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Health And Human Services#Affirmative Action#Equal Opportunity#Ebcap#Human Resources
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
reportertoday.com

Thomas Staamer Dwyer

Thomas Staamer Dwyer, 78, of Riverside, RI, passed away on September 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born on February 16, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to Edward and Elizabeth Dwyer, Tom was raised from a young age in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1962. Tom attended the University of Rhode Island for a brief period of time and was a member of the Ram’s football team. After leaving URI, Tom worked at Blackstone Valley Electric Company, Star Market, and Acosta.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
americanancestors.org

A Tale of Two Brayton Descents

Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy