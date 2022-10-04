Read full article on original website
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
14news.com
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
14news.com
Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
wevv.com
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
Traffic backed up after vehicle flips on Twin Bridge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a crash on the southbound Twin Bridge caused a traffic jam Saturday evening. We’re told a vehicle and a flatbed trailer flipped on the bridge. Dispatch was unable to tell us if anyone was injured in the accident. Our Ellis Park tower camera previously showed traffic backed […]
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Friday night for criminal abuse of a child after an investigation into injuries the child had on September 7th. Hopkinsville Police say on September 7th 35-year-old Darryne Hurt struck a child under 12 years old causing large red welts to their neck, face, arms, and legs consistent with being hit with a belt.
One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School
HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
wxbc1043.com
Couple Face Felony Abuse Charges
CENTRAL CITY – Central City Police Department says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. Officers went to a home Tuesday to check on the welfare and living conditions of two kids. They were initially told by Aaron Eaves that the kids were with their mother, Daryle Eaves, in another state. When police went inside the home, however, they say they found both kids inside. Both Aaron and Daryle Eaves were arrested on felony charges of abuse. They were both booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail with bonds set at $10,000 cash. The investigation remains ongoing with more charges forthcoming.
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
wdrb.com
2 arrested after human remains found in Owensboro storage unit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro. According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and...
