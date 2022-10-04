CENTRAL CITY – Central City Police Department says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. Officers went to a home Tuesday to check on the welfare and living conditions of two kids. They were initially told by Aaron Eaves that the kids were with their mother, Daryle Eaves, in another state. When police went inside the home, however, they say they found both kids inside. Both Aaron and Daryle Eaves were arrested on felony charges of abuse. They were both booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail with bonds set at $10,000 cash. The investigation remains ongoing with more charges forthcoming.

CENTRAL CITY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO