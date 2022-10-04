Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 07)
The Paris Police Department has reported that during July, August, and September of 2022, sixteen (16) handguns and three (3) rifles were stolen from motor vehicles in Paris. These burglaries occur primarily overnight from unlocked cars parked at residences. Out of the nineteen (19) firearms stolen, one was in a locked vehicle.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 7, 2022
Paris Police responded to 120 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 6, 2022. Paris Police observed an older male in the area of NW 7th St and Bonham St around 1:32 P.M. on October 6, 2022 making contact with several people in a short period of time. Officers knew that there has been a lot of drug trafficking in the area. When officers attempted to make contact with the male, he rode away on his bicycle. Officers then stopped and detained 58-year-old Laney Gawayne Record. Record was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Record was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Record was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
KXII.com
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday. Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 7, 2022
YOUNG, JASON GLEN – BS/THEFT PROP >=$2500<$30K ENH IAT; BS/ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVIT; BS/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; BS/BURGLARY OF A BUILDING. FOWLER, RONALD PAUL – TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINEN. LINDSEY, BLAKE DARCOLE, SR – JN/ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGL; BS/THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K, RO. MAYE,...
easttexasradio.com
Cooper Man Faces Multiple Charges
Bond is $77,000 for a Cooper man arrested by Delta County Deputies on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Officers charged 20-year-old Demetrius Kanta Williams with Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card Information, Theft of Property of over $2,500 and less than $30,000, Burglary of a Vehicle, and numerous misdemeanors. One of the stolen items recovered was an electronic emergency heart device.
ketr.org
Early-morning police chase ends in accident, arrest in Commerce
A police chase that began in Hopkins County ended with a motor vehicle accident in Commerce early yesterday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies identified a silver Toyota Corrolla believed to be stolen on Interstate 30 in Sulphur Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The driver of the car refused to pull over for deputies and instead turned off of I-30 and onto FM 2653. Officers followed the car to State Highway 11, where the driver then turned west toward Commerce. Officials say that once in Commerce, the car swerved into oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic lights and, at one point traveled into oncoming traffic on a one-way road. Deputies say at one point, the car lost a rear tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officer leading the pursuit crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of State Highways 11 and 24. Both vehicles were disabled. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Rigsby Sr. of Wylie, was taken into the Hopkins County jail, where faces multiple charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Davis, Colt Patterson, Justin Wilkerson, and Sgt. Scott Davis were all credited with participating in the pursuit and arrest.
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
KXII.com
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
KXII.com
Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Leads To Big Haul For Paris PD
At 1:57 Thursday afternoon, 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales of Paris turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where they witnessed Scales selling narcotics. Officers booked and transferred Scales to the Lamar County Jail.
Mount Pleasant Fire Department saves dog from house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department said that they rescued a dog from a house fire on Pecan Street, Friday morning. Mount Pleasant shared several photos on Facebook of firefighters entering the smoking house and saving their new furry friend. Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control also responded to the scene, […]
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Comments / 0