High school boys golf: 5A final region recaps, Box Elder, Olympus, Cedar Valley, Orem, Spanish Fork win region titles
The 5A boys golf regular season came to a close Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele next week.
Box Elder, Olympus, Cedar Valley, Orem and Spanish Fork won their respective region titles in what were all very tight races. Skyline will be looking to defend its 5A state title next week, but its toughest test at a repeat could come from within its own region as it finished runner-up in Region 6 to Olympus.
The five region medalists were Bonneville’s Parker Bunn, Skyline’s Peter Kim, Uintah’s Eastyn Ewell, Jordan’s Preston Cheney and Springville’s Jared Boyer.
Bunn finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 66.9.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all five 5A regions.
Region 5
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 291.4 — Box Elder
- 295.7 — Bonneville
- 297.8 — Woods Cross
- 303.2 — Bountiful
- 308.4 — Viewmont
- 311.1 — Northridge
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 66.9 — Parker Bunn, Bonneville
- 70.3 — Edyn Tueller, Box Elder
- 71.9 — Dyson Lish, Box Elder
- 72.9 — Stockton Penman, Bountiful
- 73.4 — Luke Gardner, Viewmont
- 73.9 — Rex Poulsen, WX
- 73.9 — Jon Howe, WX
- 74.5 — Tyler Ewell, Box Elder
- 74.9 — Nick Thompson, Northridge
- 75.2 — Nathan Taylor, Box Elder
Most recent tournament (Sept. 29)
At Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 64.0 — Parker Bunn, Bonneville
- 68.0 — Edyn Tueller, Box Elder
- 68.0 — Stockton Penman, Bountiful
- 68.0 — Michael Campos, Bountiful
- 72.0 — Luke Gardner, Viewmont
- 72.0 — Nick Thompson, Northridge
- 73.0 — Dyson Lish, Box Elder
- 74.0 — Jacob Connors, WX
- 75.0 — Jon Howe, WX
- 75.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
Region 6
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 284.9 — Olympus
- 291.0 — Skyline
- 299.0 — Park City
- 299.1 — East
- 309.0 — Highland
- 309.1 — Brighton
- 327.1 — Murray
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 67.2 — Peter Kim, Skyline
- 69.2 — Lance Smith, Olympus
- 69.7 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 70.0 — Sean Lamprodous, East
- 70.3 — Mitt Harris, Olympus
- 71.2 — Will Pedersen, Olympus
- 71.8 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
- 72.2 — Nason Jones, Highland
- 72.3 — Aiden Taylor, Park City
- 74.0 — Austin Shelly, Olympus
- 74.2 — Hank Holt, Olympus
- 75.2 — Chase Shepard, East
- 75.2 — Tino Roumpos, Brighton
Most recent tournament
At Bountiful Ridge
- 66.0 — Mitt Harris, Olympus
- 68.0 — Peter Kim, Skyline
- 70.0 — Sean Lamprodous, East
- 71.0 — Lance Smith, Olympus
- 72.0 — Nason Jones, Highland
- 72.0 — Giano Roumpos, Brighton
- 73.0 — Nathan Riedel, Brighton
- 74.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 75.0 — Will Pedersen, Olympus
- 75.0 — Daniel Chandler, Skyline
- 75.0 — Sam Buckwalter, Murray
Region 7
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 312.8 — Cedar Valley
- 312.9 — Tooele
- 320.0 — Cottonwood
- 320.5 — Uintah
- 327.8 — Stansbury
- 340.1 — Hillcrest
- 375.4 — Payson
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 71.2 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 72.8 — Jaxon Hunt, Tooele
- 75.0 — Cache Holmes, Tooele
- 75.0 — Henry Faulk, Cottonwood
- 75.6 — Conner Poulsen, Hillcrest
- 75.8 — Mason Whiting, Cedar Valley
- 77.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 77.3 — Coby Stump, Tooele
- 77.5 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood
- 77.7 — Kenseth Thompson, Cedar Valley
- 77.8 — Ken Wong, Cedar Valley
Most recent tournament (Sept. 27)
At Oquirrh Hills Golf Course
- 73.0 — Boston Valdez, Tooele
- 75.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah
- 75.0 — Cache Holmes, Tooele
- 76.0 — Henry Faulk, Cottonwood
- 76.0 — Mason Whiting, Cedar Valley
- 77.0 — Conner Poulsen, Hillcrest
- 77.0 — Kenseth Thompson, Cedar Valley
- 78.0 — Ken Wong, Cedar Valley
- 79.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury
- 79.0 — Coby Stump, Tooele
Region 8
Final standings
Stroke average — School
- 299.0 — Orem
- 301.0 — Timpview
- 313.0 — Alta
- 315.0 — Lehi
- 317.0 — Timpanogos
- 328.0 — Jordan
- 377.0 — Mountain View
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 68.3 — Preston Cheney, Jordan
- 70.3 — Noah Moody, Timpanogos
- 71.1 — Mo Lecheminant, Timpview
- 71.7 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem
- 72.3 — Carter Papke, Timpanogos
- 73.3 — Austin Westfall, Orem
- 75.4 — Dallin McKay, Lehi
- 75.4 — Ryan Richards, Alta
- 76.9 — Jeff Kendall, Timpview
- 77.3 — Trevor Fish, Orem
- 77.4 — Clate Bergeson, Orem
- 77.4 — Jimmy Hanamaika, Timpview
Most recent tournament
At Fox Hollow Golf Course
- 71.0 — Mo Lecheminant, Timpview
- 73.0 — Noah Moody, Timpanogos
- 74.0 — Preston Cheney, Jordan
- 74.0 — Ryan Richards, Alta
- 74.0 — Jeff Kendall, Timpview
- 75.0 — Carter Papke, Timpanogos
- 76.0 — Clate Bergeson, Orem
- 78.0 — Austin Westfall, Orem
- 78.0 — Trevor Fish, Orem
- 78.0 — Jimmy Hanamaika, Timpview
Region 9
Overall standings
Stroke average — School
- 302.4 — Spanish Fork
- 305.5 — Salem Hills
- 317.0 — Springville
- 332.1 — Wasatch
- 339.1 — Maple Mountain
- 341.1 — Provo
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 69.6 — Jared Boyer, Springville
- 71.5 — Jackson Rhees, Spanish Fork
- 73.2 — Cooper Nelson, Salem Hills
- 73.6 — Ty Johnson, Salem Hills
- 73.8 — Tryce Gordon, Salem Hills
- 74.0 — Ben Clayson, Spanish Fork
- 76.3 — Preston Field, Spanish Fork
- 80.0 — Kooper Lewis, Springville
- 80.8 — Jordan Hollingshaus, Maple Mountain
- 81.0 — Carson Whitaker, Spanish Fork
Most recent tournament (Sept. 29)
At Spanish Oaks Golf Course
- 73.0 — Preston Field, Spanish Fork
- 75.0 — Jackson Rhees, Spanish Fork
- 75.0 — Ben Clayson, Spanish Fork
- 76.0 — Jared Boyer, Springville
- 77.0 — Carson Whitaker, Spanish Fork
- 78.0 — Ty Johsnon, Salem Hills
- 79.0 — Cooper Nelson, Salem Hills
- 79.0 — Tryce Gordon, Salem Hills
- 81.0 — Seth Uhrich, Wasatch
- 81.0 — Graham Winzeler, Wasatch
