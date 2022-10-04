High school boys golf: 5A final region recaps, Box Elder, Olympus, Cedar Valley, Orem, Spanish Fork win region titles

The 5A boys golf regular season came to a close Monday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele next week.

Box Elder, Olympus, Cedar Valley, Orem and Spanish Fork won their respective region titles in what were all very tight races. Skyline will be looking to defend its 5A state title next week, but its toughest test at a repeat could come from within its own region as it finished runner-up in Region 6 to Olympus.

The five region medalists were Bonneville’s Parker Bunn, Skyline’s Peter Kim, Uintah’s Eastyn Ewell, Jordan’s Preston Cheney and Springville’s Jared Boyer.

Bunn finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 66.9.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all five 5A regions.

Provided by Bonneville

Provided by Skyline

Provided by Uintah

Provided by Springville

Region 5

Final standings

Stroke average — School

291.4 — Box Elder

295.7 — Bonneville

297.8 — Woods Cross

303.2 — Bountiful

308.4 — Viewmont

311.1 — Northridge

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

66.9 — Parker Bunn, Bonneville

70.3 — Edyn Tueller, Box Elder

71.9 — Dyson Lish, Box Elder

72.9 — Stockton Penman, Bountiful

73.4 — Luke Gardner, Viewmont

73.9 — Rex Poulsen, WX

73.9 — Jon Howe, WX

74.5 — Tyler Ewell, Box Elder

74.9 — Nick Thompson, Northridge

75.2 — Nathan Taylor, Box Elder

Most recent tournament (Sept. 29)

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

64.0 — Parker Bunn, Bonneville

68.0 — Edyn Tueller, Box Elder

68.0 — Stockton Penman, Bountiful

68.0 — Michael Campos, Bountiful

72.0 — Luke Gardner, Viewmont

72.0 — Nick Thompson, Northridge

73.0 — Dyson Lish, Box Elder

74.0 — Jacob Connors, WX

75.0 — Jon Howe, WX

75.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful

Region 6

Final standings

Stroke average — School

284.9 — Olympus

291.0 — Skyline

299.0 — Park City

299.1 — East

309.0 — Highland

309.1 — Brighton

327.1 — Murray

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

67.2 — Peter Kim, Skyline

69.2 — Lance Smith, Olympus

69.7 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline

70.0 — Sean Lamprodous, East

70.3 — Mitt Harris, Olympus

71.2 — Will Pedersen, Olympus

71.8 — Rawson Hardy, Park City

72.2 — Nason Jones, Highland

72.3 — Aiden Taylor, Park City

74.0 — Austin Shelly, Olympus

74.2 — Hank Holt, Olympus

75.2 — Chase Shepard, East

75.2 — Tino Roumpos, Brighton

Most recent tournament

At Bountiful Ridge

66.0 — Mitt Harris, Olympus

68.0 — Peter Kim, Skyline

70.0 — Sean Lamprodous, East

71.0 — Lance Smith, Olympus

72.0 — Nason Jones, Highland

72.0 — Giano Roumpos, Brighton

73.0 — Nathan Riedel, Brighton

74.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline

75.0 — Will Pedersen, Olympus

75.0 — Daniel Chandler, Skyline

75.0 — Sam Buckwalter, Murray

Region 7

Final standings

Stroke average — School

312.8 — Cedar Valley

312.9 — Tooele

320.0 — Cottonwood

320.5 — Uintah

327.8 — Stansbury

340.1 — Hillcrest

375.4 — Payson

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

71.2 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah

72.8 — Jaxon Hunt, Tooele

75.0 — Cache Holmes, Tooele

75.0 — Henry Faulk, Cottonwood

75.6 — Conner Poulsen, Hillcrest

75.8 — Mason Whiting, Cedar Valley

77.3 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury

77.3 — Coby Stump, Tooele

77.5 — Tommy Yates, Cottonwood

77.7 — Kenseth Thompson, Cedar Valley

77.8 — Ken Wong, Cedar Valley

Most recent tournament (Sept. 27)

At Oquirrh Hills Golf Course

73.0 — Boston Valdez, Tooele

75.0 — Eastyn Ewell, Uintah

75.0 — Cache Holmes, Tooele

76.0 — Henry Faulk, Cottonwood

76.0 — Mason Whiting, Cedar Valley

77.0 — Conner Poulsen, Hillcrest

77.0 — Kenseth Thompson, Cedar Valley

78.0 — Ken Wong, Cedar Valley

79.0 — Jack Griffith, Stansbury

79.0 — Coby Stump, Tooele

Region 8

Final standings

Stroke average — School

299.0 — Orem

301.0 — Timpview

313.0 — Alta

315.0 — Lehi

317.0 — Timpanogos

328.0 — Jordan

377.0 — Mountain View

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

68.3 — Preston Cheney, Jordan

70.3 — Noah Moody, Timpanogos

71.1 — Mo Lecheminant, Timpview

71.7 — Maddox Nielsen, Orem

72.3 — Carter Papke, Timpanogos

73.3 — Austin Westfall, Orem

75.4 — Dallin McKay, Lehi

75.4 — Ryan Richards, Alta

76.9 — Jeff Kendall, Timpview

77.3 — Trevor Fish, Orem

77.4 — Clate Bergeson, Orem

77.4 — Jimmy Hanamaika, Timpview

Most recent tournament

At Fox Hollow Golf Course

71.0 — Mo Lecheminant, Timpview

73.0 — Noah Moody, Timpanogos

74.0 — Preston Cheney, Jordan

74.0 — Ryan Richards, Alta

74.0 — Jeff Kendall, Timpview

75.0 — Carter Papke, Timpanogos

76.0 — Clate Bergeson, Orem

78.0 — Austin Westfall, Orem

78.0 — Trevor Fish, Orem

78.0 — Jimmy Hanamaika, Timpview

Region 9

Overall standings

Stroke average — School

302.4 — Spanish Fork

305.5 — Salem Hills

317.0 — Springville

332.1 — Wasatch

339.1 — Maple Mountain

341.1 — Provo

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

69.6 — Jared Boyer, Springville

71.5 — Jackson Rhees, Spanish Fork

73.2 — Cooper Nelson, Salem Hills

73.6 — Ty Johnson, Salem Hills

73.8 — Tryce Gordon, Salem Hills

74.0 — Ben Clayson, Spanish Fork

76.3 — Preston Field, Spanish Fork

80.0 — Kooper Lewis, Springville

80.8 — Jordan Hollingshaus, Maple Mountain

81.0 — Carson Whitaker, Spanish Fork

Most recent tournament (Sept. 29)

At Spanish Oaks Golf Course