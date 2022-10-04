ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Student Shot Outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School In Boston

By David Cifarelli
A teenage student was shot outside his Boston high school and another student was arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around in the area of 60 Washington Street around 9:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Boston Police said during a press conference.

Upon arrival, officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition, police added.

A search of the surrounding area led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, the suspected shooter, and the recovery of a loaded gun, police said.

Authorities believe the suspect is also a student at the school. The teenager is now facing several weapons and assault charges, police said.

This is the same school where a 17-year-old boy from Randolph was arrested after a student was stabbed last month . Several officials commented on this influx of violence among young people in the city.

"We're seeing too many guns in young people's hands and. right now, at the start of a school day, we're seeing the terrible consequences," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Haden said on Twitter . "My heart is heavy for the victim and for everyone impacted."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

