ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in physics for 'groundbreaking' studies into tiny particles

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for independent research over the course of half a century that has brought new understanding to the behavior of tiny particles that make up the foundation of matter in the universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uize_0iLSOHHZ00
Anton Zeilinger holds a press conference Tuesday at the Faculty of Physics in Vienna, Austria, after being awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

American researcher John Clauser, French scientist Alain Aspect of the University of Paris, and Austrian scientist Anton Zeilinger of the University of Vienna received the award Tuesday for independent studies on the interaction of particles such as photons and electrons. The Nobel Committee for Physics credited each with opening new possibilities in the field of quantum mechanics during an announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.

The committee said the research holds broad implications in the fields of quantum computing and digital information security, which is seen as a "vibrant and rapidly developing field," said Eva Olsson, a member of the committee.

"Its predictions have opened doors to another world, and it has also shaken the very foundation of how we interpret measurements."

The research continues the vision of John Stewart Bell, a 1960s-era physicist who theorized that particles could work synchronously even if communication is cut off by distance -- a process known as quantum entanglement .

Particles exist in pairs which have the ability to exist in multiple places simultaneously, according to quantum theory. They do not take on formal properties and are invisible to the naked eye, with scientists using special machines that bombard them with energy to redirect their movements and adjust their acceleration enough to be observable.

In this case, the scientists took measurements that for the first time showed mirroring between the pairings after the particles became separated.

The "groundbreaking experiments [utilized] entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated," the committee said in a statement.

Clauser first studied Bell's hypothesis in 1972 while conducting experiments at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California.

To test quantum entanglement, he fired photons in opposite directions and then measured the behavior of the particles, which showed replicated movements between them.

Aspect next led a team that took up the research throughout the 1980s, followed by Zeilinger who studied entanglement in the late 1990s.

Each year in October, the Nobel committees in Sweden and Norway announce the Nobel laureates for contributions in the fields of physics, literature and peace efforts

On Monday, Swedish scientist Svante Paabo was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his research that proved a genetic link between humans and ancient Neanderthals.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
CHEMISTRY
NBC News

Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
Eva Olsson
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Quantum Physics#The Faculty Of Physics#Christian Bruna Epa#Efe#American#French#The University Of Paris#Austrian#The University Of Vienna
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy