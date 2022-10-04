ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9

MARKETS
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
u.today

Here's Why Casper (CSPR) Is Most Profitable Cryptocurrency of Week

MARKETS
u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to an intraday low of $19,716 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, beating analysts' estimate of 255,000. In the meantime, the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, which is below...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why

MARKETS
u.today

Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"

STOCKS
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Founder Says XRP Should Be Regulated as Commodity, Here’s Why

MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Hit with Latest Market Sell-off as Price Drops 5%

STOCKS
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 7

STOCKS
u.today

100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB

GAMBLING
u.today

Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries

Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
CREDITS & LOANS
u.today

XRP Records Highest Network Growth for First Time in Three Months

MARKETS
u.today

Can Cardano DApps Reach ETH as Users Skyrocket?

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Pivotal Moment: Crypto Market Review, October 7

MARKETS
u.today

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details

MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson

The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview. In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most...
MARKETS
u.today

Fiverr SHIB Burns Now Available Through This Platform: Details

