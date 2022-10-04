Read full article on original website
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Social media users commented on the news that federal charges could be brought against President Biden's controversial son Hunter after a years-long investigation.
Biden's hometown mayor splits with Democratic Party's 'wrongheaded' defund the police mantra
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki called out proponents of defunding the police as counterproductive, saying Delaware's largest city has a strong support of law enforcement.
SNL's 'Weekend Update' mocks President Biden after he avoids reporters' questions
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took a jab at President Biden on Saturday during a "Weekend Update" segment for repeatedly not taking questions from reporters.
Jesse Watters on possible Hunter Biden charges: You can't contain what's going on with Biden family
Fox News host Jesse Watters tells viewers "the house of cards could fall," following reports federal prosecutors are weighing charges against President Biden's son Hunter on "The Five."
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Late-night comedy flounders in ratings as Colbert, Kimmel, others openly root for Democrats, shred Republicans
There has been a fundamental transformation of the late-night comedy landscape ever since Donald Trump was elected president, causing TV hosts to alienate half the country.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Mother of TikTok star Sania Khan, killed in murder-suicide, sues apartment building for wrongful death
The mother of a TikTok photographer who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in July is suing her daughter's apartment building for negligence.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Lee Zeldin torches Kathy Hochul after murder of college student's father: 'Pandering to pro-criminal allies'
New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how crime and the border crisis has impacted his state and slams Kathy Hochul for her inaction.
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
Republicans demand answers from Biden officials on report China opened police arm in NYC
FIRST ON FOX: Several Republican House lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Cabinet Secretaries Antony Blinken and Merrick Garland demanding answers on a reported Chinese police presence in New York City. Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana alongside Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin...
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks sobs in court
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks sobbed in court Friday after the judge praised his good behavior before witnesses after a week of disruptions.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
