San Luis Obispo, CA

mustangnews.net

A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Former Atascadero mayor endorses Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor

– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”
ATASCADERO, CA
kclu.org

A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift

Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28

On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
PASO ROBLES, CA
