Bearcats lose to St. Joseph; Greyhounds beat Eagles in overtime
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats Football team hosted the St. Joseph Knights Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Knights jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter. After that, there was not a lot of scoring. In the second quarter, the Knights put up a touchdown and the Bearcats got a field goal. At halftime, the Knights led 35-10.
SLO County runner to compete in ‘world’s toughest race’ — 126 miles through the Himalayas
The ultra-marathon Snowman Race reaches elevations up to 18,000 feet and lasts five days.
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
Ryon Park Fall Carnival begins Thursday
Lompoc's Ryon Park Fall Carnival begins Thursday, October 6, and continues through Sunday, October 9. Entry to the carnival is free.
Former Atascadero mayor endorses Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor
– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
Ruben Flores jury out for deliberation in Kristin Smart murder trial
Closing arguments in Ruben Flores’ case concluded Wednesday.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28
On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande increased in the past week to $487. That’s $42 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $464. The most...
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mission Hills High School Principal placed on leave
In an email to ABC 10News, a spokesperson with the San Marcos Unified School District said it happened after someone raised concern regarding Mitchell last week.
1 person found dead in fire in Nipomo
A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon. Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
Kristin Smart trial closing arguments: Murder suspect Paul Flores is 'guilty as sin,' prosecutor says
Prosecutors delivered their closing arguments after months of presenting a case in an effort to convince a California jury that Paul Flores killed Kristin Smart.
