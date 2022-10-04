The Try Guys Released A Video On The Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal & They Were Fighting Tears

The Try Guys have finally come together to fully address the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal via a video on their YouTube channel, and the mood was definitely somber.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys," said Zach Kornfeld in the video uploaded on Monday night, reiterating the group's announcement from September 28.

The Try Guys went on to divulge behind-the-scenes details in response to last week's viral Reddit posts and Twitter threads, through which the infidelity allegations first surfaced against Fulmer.

"On labour day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behaviour," Keith Habersberger said in the video.

"Ned confirmed the reports, and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us, so we just want you to know we had no idea this was going on. All of that information was just as shocking to us as this has been for you," he added, while also remaining sensitive towards the "family involved in the centre of this."

Through the years, Fulmer had built an online persona of being the group's 'dad' and a loyal husband. His recent slip-up though has put The Try Guys' principles under question.

"From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we built and those of everyone who works here. This…is something we took very seriously," a visibly upset Lee Yang chimed in to say.

"We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are. That is not what we stand for."

Lee Yang doubled down on how this scandal, which put their careers on the line, does not represent what The Try Guys stand for.

"We are obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this. This is someone who we built a brand and a company with for eight years. We feel saddened, not just personally but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us," said Lee Yang.

The Try Guys remained visibly sentimental during the video announcement, particularly Kornfeld, whose voice even cracked during his address.

"I don't know if we'll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment. It's hard to rewatch old video's that we love and are proud of," Kornfeld said before breaking down.

"We're losing a friend. We're losing someone we built the company, with, whom we have countless memories with. We just made a tv show together. It's weird. We're sorry that this ever happened, and we don't know what more to say," he added, teary-eyed.

Dropping Fulmer from the group also meant taking him out of pre-filmed videos recorded before the scandal broke out.

"There are several videos that we've deemed fully unreleasable. You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement, and that's a decision that's cost us lots of money," added Kornfeld. "We will not be able to recoup that money, but that's a decision we stand by proudly."

A former member of The Try Guys, Fulmer, 36, was exposed for cheating on his wife of 10 years, Ariel Fulmer last week.

Viral Reddit posts and Tweets showed Fulmer cheating on his wife with a Try Guy producer, Alexandria Herring, at a New York club. The two were spotted kissing, and since then, the Try Guys have cut their long-term ties with him.

The remaining members of the viral group, which first came to prominence under Buzzfeed's umbrella in the mid-2010s, promised to remain transparent about next steps, within legal bounds.

Fulmer, a father of two, had issued his own apology last week, and it remains to be seen how things pan out in his career as well as personal life.