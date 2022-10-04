ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jim Gossett
5d ago

We will see how control freak Jerry feels when they bring back average Dak and they start losing again. Dak stunk against Tampa Bay and he will stink again just give him time.

Noe Perez
4d ago

Jerry just needs to be the owner, not the coach! Every since 1996 the cowgirls haven't done diddly squat for a reason. front office interference!

Koa Stone
4d ago

he needs to let dak sit...he's gonna come back before he's even 💯 and then he's gonna start screwing everything up they got a good thing going let's ride it out with rush and see what happens, they could always make a game plan to Include rush and dak like the saints do, however rush is the guy right now!!! so let it be!! not for nothing it's our 7th season with dak he's injurie prone now, inconsistent, hasn't gotten us past the first round of the playoffs in HOW long? listen we see this stuff as fans does Jerry even notice all the money he's wasted/ is wasting right now you got a 45 million dollar cheerleader...idk it just don't make sense to me. but either way GO COWBOYS!!!!

