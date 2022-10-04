ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Dolphins#Vikings#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as the Packers wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an intentional Giants […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers

It didn’t take long at all for the Buffalo Bills to open up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday. After a special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff saw the Bills start from their own 2-yard line, Gabriel Davis took matters into his own hands. Josh Allen found Davis over […] The post Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 dealing with a multitude of injury concerns. Overall, nine players were listed on their injury report for their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will now have a few more injury matters to keep a close watch on after Week 5. For one, Steelers tight end Pat […] The post Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team’s throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season has reached its quarter mark, and the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring over the competition. The Eagles are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, and they’ve looked fantastic the vast majority of the time. Their impressive start has raised their Super Bowl odds to +750, the third-best in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests

The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Giants in Week 5 during their overseas matchup in London. After the 27-22 loss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on his team’s performance, via Matt Schneidman. LaFleur ripped into the team for their lack of consistency, indicating the team needs to do a […] The post ‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy