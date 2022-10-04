Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting a Dak Prescott return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that...
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as the Packers wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an intentional Giants […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers
It didn’t take long at all for the Buffalo Bills to open up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday. After a special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff saw the Bills start from their own 2-yard line, Gabriel Davis took matters into his own hands. Josh Allen found Davis over […] The post Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 dealing with a multitude of injury concerns. Overall, nine players were listed on their injury report for their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will now have a few more injury matters to keep a close watch on after Week 5. For one, Steelers tight end Pat […] The post Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team’s throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion.
Eagles’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season has reached its quarter mark, and the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring over the competition. The Eagles are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, and they’ve looked fantastic the vast majority of the time. Their impressive start has raised their Super Bowl odds to +750, the third-best in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel.
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
NFL・
The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests
The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL・
‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants
The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Giants in Week 5 during their overseas matchup in London. After the 27-22 loss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on his team’s performance, via Matt Schneidman. LaFleur ripped into the team for their lack of consistency, indicating the team needs to do a […] The post ‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maxx Crosby’s expected status vs. Chiefs with newborn baby on the way
The Las Vegas Raiders will need all hands on deck to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in check on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Good thing star defensive end Maxx Crosby is traveling to Kansas City as he awaits the delivery of his daughter. Crosby and...
